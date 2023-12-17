Will Brian Robinson Jr. Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brian Robinson Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders match up against the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Check out Robinson's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 15, Robinson has 160 carries for 664 yards and five touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has 29 receptions (36 targets) for 326 yards.
Brian Robinson Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Commanders have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|160
|664
|5
|4.2
|36
|29
|326
|3
Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|59
|0
|1
|7
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|18
|87
|2
|2
|42
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|10
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|14
|45
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|6
|10
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|10
|31
|0
|2
|25
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|10
|59
|0
|2
|20
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|18
|63
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|8
|38
|0
|6
|119
|1
|Week 11
|Giants
|17
|73
|0
|7
|59
|0
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|15
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|7
|53
|0
|0
|0
|0
