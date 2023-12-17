Who is the team to beat at the top of the Big South this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. High Point

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-4 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: L 66-58 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Longwood

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 23-5

12-1 | 23-5 Overall Rank: 145th

145th Strength of Schedule Rank: 361st

361st Last Game: W 68-49 vs VMI

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Carolina Central

@ North Carolina Central Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Winthrop

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

8-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 152nd

152nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: L 75-59 vs Xavier

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SEC Network+

4. Radford

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 183rd

183rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 70-63 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-7 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 80-59 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 283rd

283rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: L 87-62 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina State

South Carolina State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-21

4-7 | 5-21 Overall Rank: 312th

312th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 70-53 vs Western Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Davidson

@ Davidson Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Presbyterian

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 8-20

7-5 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 317th

317th Strength of Schedule Rank: 363rd

363rd Last Game: L 94-84 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-23

3-7 | 3-23 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: L 73-69 vs South Carolina

Next Game