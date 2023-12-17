Antonio Gibson has a decent matchup when his Washington Commanders face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Rams have allowed 113.2 rushing yards per game, 16th in the NFL.

Gibson, on 46 carries, has 193 total rushing yards (16.1 ypg). Gibson has compiled 37 catches this season for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Gibson and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gibson vs. the Rams

Gibson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games The Rams have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Rams have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Gibson will square off against the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense this week. The Rams allow 113.2 yards on the ground per game.

The Rams have the No. 16 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 11 this season (0.8 per game).

Watch Commanders vs Rams on Fubo!

Antonio Gibson Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Gibson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Gibson Rushing Insights

Gibson has gone over his rushing yards total in 62.5% of his opportunities (five of eight games).

The Commanders pass on 64.1% of their plays and run on 35.9%. They are 24th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 16.1% of his team's 285 rushing attempts this season (46).

Gibson has no rushing touchdowns in 12 games this year.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

He has four red zone carries for 10.0% of the team share (his team runs on 44% of its plays in the red zone).

Antonio Gibson Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

Gibson Receiving Insights

Gibson, in eight of 12 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gibson has 8.6% of his team's target share (44 targets on 509 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 44 times, averaging 7.3 yards per target (77th in NFL).

In two of 12 games this year, Gibson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Gibson has been targeted four times in the red zone (7.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Gibson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 10 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.