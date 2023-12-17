Can we count on Anthony Mantha finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Anthony Mantha score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Mantha stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Mantha has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.

Mantha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:53 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 10:57 Away W 4-2 12/9/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:16 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:20 Home L 5-4 SO 12/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 6-0 12/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:14 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:06 Away W 5-4 11/29/2023 Kings 2 1 1 11:37 Away W 2-1 11/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 2-1

Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

