Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 17?
Should you bet on Aliaksei Protas to score a goal when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 8.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.6 hits and 10.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|12:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.