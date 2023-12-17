Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will be in action on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Prop bets for Ovechkin in that upcoming Capitals-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Ovechkin has averaged 19:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Ovechkin has scored a goal in four of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Ovechkin has a point in 13 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

Ovechkin has an assist in 10 of 27 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 27 Games 2 17 Points 1 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

