For bracketology insights around William & Mary and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on William & Mary's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How William & Mary ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 333

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

William & Mary's best wins

William & Mary's best victory this season came against the Old Dominion Monarchs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 211) in the RPI. William & Mary secured the 84-79 win at home on December 6. Charlie Williams, as the top point-getter in the victory over Old Dominion, amassed 23 points, while Trey Moss was second on the squad with 20.

Next best wins

75-56 at home over American (No. 308/RPI) on November 9

96-81 at home over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

William & Mary's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-3

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Tribe are 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 26th-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

William & Mary is playing the 25th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Tribe have 20 games left this season, including six versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records above .500.

William & Mary's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

William & Mary's next game

Matchup: Pepperdine Waves vs. William & Mary Tribe

Pepperdine Waves vs. William & Mary Tribe Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming William & Mary games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.