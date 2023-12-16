The Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Wofford Terriers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

The Terriers' 66.8 points per game are only three more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Wofford has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 63.8 points.

Virginia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.8 points.

The Cavaliers average 21.4 more points per game (78.9) than the Terriers give up (57.5).

When Virginia totals more than 57.5 points, it is 7-2.

Wofford has a 6-2 record when giving up fewer than 78.9 points.

This season the Cavaliers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers give up.

The Terriers' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.6 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG%

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG% Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

