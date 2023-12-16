The No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they look to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Virginia -16.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 127.5 points four times.

Virginia has had an average of 121.2 points in its games this season, 6.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cavaliers are 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

Virginia has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark from Northeastern.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Virginia 4 44.4% 68 142.2 53.2 128.9 126.8 Northeastern 6 85.7% 74.2 142.2 75.7 128.9 138.5

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The 68 points per game the Cavaliers score are 7.7 fewer points than the Huskies allow (75.7).

When Virginia puts up more than 75.7 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Virginia 6-3-0 3-1 3-6-0 Northeastern 3-4-0 0-0 6-1-0

Virginia vs. Northeastern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Virginia Northeastern 15-1 Home Record 6-6 6-5 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

