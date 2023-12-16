Virginia vs. Northeastern December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 11.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leon Bond III: 7.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 6.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 11.9 PTS, 7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|307th
|68
|Points Scored
|74.2
|202nd
|2nd
|53.2
|Points Allowed
|75.7
|288th
|310th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.8
|320th
|320th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|192nd
|203rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|278th
|61st
|16
|Assists
|13.1
|204th
|1st
|7.9
|Turnovers
|12
|200th
