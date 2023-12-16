The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
  • Virginia Tech has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 268th.
  • The Hokies record 74.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.7 the Catamounts give up.
  • Virginia Tech has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia Tech posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.
  • At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Auburn L 74-57 Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Cassell Coliseum
12/9/2023 Valparaiso W 71-50 Cassell Coliseum
12/16/2023 Vermont - Cassell Coliseum
12/21/2023 American - Cassell Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

