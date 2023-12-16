The Virginia Tech Hokies (7-3) battle the Vermont Catamounts (8-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ACCN

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

The Hokies are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Virginia Tech has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 268th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hokies sit at 268th.

The Hokies record 74.1 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 63.7 the Catamounts give up.

Virginia Tech has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech posted 77.2 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Hokies ceded 65.9 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 75.5.

At home, Virginia Tech drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in away games (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to when playing on the road (32.0%).

