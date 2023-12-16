When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Virginia be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +8000

How Virginia ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 1-0 NR 21 36

Virginia's best wins

On December 2 against the Syracuse Orange, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18) in the RPI rankings, Virginia secured its best win of the season, an 84-62 victory at home. Andrew Rohde posted a team-leading 13 points with six rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Syracuse.

Next best wins

59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 21/RPI) on November 29

73-70 over Florida (No. 59/RPI) on November 10

80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 95/RPI) on November 6

56-54 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on December 16

56-54 over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on November 22

Virginia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Virginia has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Virginia is playing the 96th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

UVA's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Virginia's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Memphis Tigers -2.5

Memphis Tigers -2.5 Total: 130.5 points

