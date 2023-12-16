2024 NCAA Bracketology: Virginia March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Virginia be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +8000
How Virginia ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-1
|1-0
|NR
|21
|36
Virginia's best wins
On December 2 against the Syracuse Orange, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 18) in the RPI rankings, Virginia secured its best win of the season, an 84-62 victory at home. Andrew Rohde posted a team-leading 13 points with six rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Syracuse.
Next best wins
- 59-47 at home over Texas A&M (No. 21/RPI) on November 29
- 73-70 over Florida (No. 59/RPI) on November 10
- 80-50 at home over Tarleton State (No. 95/RPI) on November 6
- 56-54 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on December 16
- 56-54 over West Virginia (No. 202/RPI) on November 22
Virginia's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Virginia has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cavaliers are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
- According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Virginia is playing the 96th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Cavaliers' upcoming schedule, they have 19 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.
- UVA's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Virginia's next game
- Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: Memphis Tigers -2.5
- Total: 130.5 points
