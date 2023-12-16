The Temple Owls (6-3) are 8.5-point underdogs against the VCU Rams (5-5) at Stuart C. Siegel Center on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

VCU vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -8.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

VCU Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, VCU and its opponents have scored more than 136.5 total points.

The average total in VCU's outings this year is 137.0, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

VCU has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Rams are 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -400 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for VCU.

VCU vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 5 50% 71.0 149.8 66.0 138.6 139.3 Temple 5 83.3% 78.8 149.8 72.6 138.6 137.2

Additional VCU Insights & Trends

The Rams record only 1.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Owls give up (72.6).

VCU has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.6 points.

VCU vs. Temple Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 5-5-0 1-3 4-6-0 Temple 5-1-0 0-0 5-1-0

VCU vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU Temple 15-3 Home Record 9-7 8-3 Away Record 6-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

