VCU vs. Temple December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The VCU Rams (5-5) face the Temple Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
VCU Players to Watch
- Zeb Jackson: 14.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Max Shulga: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toibu Lawal: 9.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Christian Fermin: 5.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 18.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 12.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- William Settle: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 5.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
VCU vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|VCU Rank
|VCU AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|266th
|71.0
|Points Scored
|78.8
|103rd
|66th
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|224th
|206th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|41.2
|34th
|204th
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|39th
|109th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|128th
|183rd
|13.5
|Assists
|12.1
|273rd
|293rd
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.3
|63rd
