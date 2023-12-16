The Temple Owls (6-3) play the VCU Rams (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • VCU has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Rams are the 204th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 36th.
  • The Rams average just 1.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Owls give up (72.6).
  • VCU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively VCU performed better in home games last season, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.
  • At home, the Rams allowed 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than on the road (65.5).
  • In home games, VCU drained 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Norfolk State L 63-60 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/6/2023 Memphis L 85-80 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/10/2023 Alcorn State W 86-58 Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/16/2023 Temple - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/22/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Stuart C. Siegel Center
12/30/2023 Gardner-Webb - Stuart C. Siegel Center

