The Temple Owls (6-3) play the VCU Rams (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stuart C. Siegel Center. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Owls allow to opponents.

VCU has a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 204th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 36th.

The Rams average just 1.6 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Owls give up (72.6).

VCU has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively VCU performed better in home games last season, scoring 73.0 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.

At home, the Rams allowed 4.3 fewer points per game (61.2) than on the road (65.5).

In home games, VCU drained 0.6 more threes per game (6.1) than when playing on the road (5.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule