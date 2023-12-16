The Boise State Broncos are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's LA Bowl, where they will oppose the UCLA Bruins. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup.

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UCLA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bruins have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Boise State has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

