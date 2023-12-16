The Richmond Spiders (8-2) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when taking on the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Richmond vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames put up an average of 61.3 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 57.3 the Spiders allow.
  • Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 57.3 points.
  • Richmond's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.
  • The Spiders put up 5.7 more points per game (75.4) than the Flames give up (69.7).
  • When Richmond totals more than 69.7 points, it is 7-0.
  • When Liberty gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 2-6.
  • This season the Spiders are shooting 47.1% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Flames give up.
  • The Flames shoot 39.7% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Spiders concede.

Richmond Leaders

  • Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (21-for-46)
  • Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 44.2 3PT% (19-for-43)
  • Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (16-for-40)
  • Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Villanova L 67-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/3/2023 Le Moyne W 69-40 Robins Center
12/10/2023 Appalachian State W 80-77 Robins Center
12/16/2023 Liberty - Robins Center
12/20/2023 Michigan State - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
12/30/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

