The Richmond Spiders (8-2) will play the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Richmond vs. Liberty Game Information

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Maggie Doogan: 18.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Grace Townsend: 10.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Addie Budnik: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Rachel Ullstrom: 10.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Katie Hill: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Liberty Players to Watch

  • Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.0 BLK
  • Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

