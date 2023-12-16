The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 135.5.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Richmond, Virginia

Venue: Robins Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Richmond -4.5 135.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond Betting Records & Stats

Richmond and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

Richmond's games this year have an average total of 147.5, 12 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spiders are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Richmond has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Spiders have been at least a -200 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Richmond, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Richmond 8 80% 78 144.9 69.5 133.4 142.8 Charlotte 3 37.5% 66.9 144.9 63.9 133.4 132.6

Additional Richmond Insights & Trends

The Spiders put up 78 points per game, 14.1 more points than the 63.9 the 49ers allow.

When Richmond totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Richmond 6-4-0 4-0 7-3-0 Charlotte 5-3-0 0-2 3-5-0

Richmond vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Richmond Charlotte 12-4 Home Record 11-4 1-11 Away Record 5-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 2-10-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

