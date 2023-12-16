Richmond vs. Charlotte December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) meet the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Players to Watch
- Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nik Graves: 10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jackson Threadgill: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Richmond vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Charlotte AVG
|Charlotte Rank
|119th
|78
|Points Scored
|66.9
|320th
|143rd
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|35th
|322nd
|32.7
|Rebounds
|31.1
|347th
|361st
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|354th
|89th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|321st
|175th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|1st
|7.9
|Turnovers
|9.7
|43rd
