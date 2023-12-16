The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) meet the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Players to Watch

Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Nik Graves: 10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Jackson Threadgill: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 119th 78 Points Scored 66.9 320th 143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 63.9 35th 322nd 32.7 Rebounds 31.1 347th 361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 5.6 321st 175th 13.7 Assists 12.8 230th 1st 7.9 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.