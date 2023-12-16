The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) meet the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Jordan King: 20.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Neal Quinn: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Dji Bailey: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Bigelow: 11.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Mikkel Tyne: 5.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Players to Watch

  • Igor Milicic Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Lu'Cye Patterson: 14.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nik Graves: 10 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dishon Jackson: 10.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jackson Threadgill: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Charlotte Stat Comparison

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank
119th 78 Points Scored 66.9 320th
143rd 69.5 Points Allowed 63.9 35th
322nd 32.7 Rebounds 31.1 347th
361st 5.1 Off. Rebounds 5.7 354th
89th 8.6 3pt Made 5.6 321st
175th 13.7 Assists 12.8 230th
1st 7.9 Turnovers 9.7 43rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.