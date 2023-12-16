The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) hope to break a three-game road losing streak at the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Richmond vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

This season, the Spiders have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.9% higher than the 41.2% of shots the 49ers' opponents have made.

In games Richmond shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 5-4 overall.

The 49ers are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spiders sit at 323rd.

The 78 points per game the Spiders average are 14.1 more points than the 49ers give up (63.9).

Richmond is 5-3 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Richmond averaged 2.1 more points per game (70.8) than it did when playing on the road (68.7).

At home, the Spiders ceded 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than when playing on the road (77.7).

In terms of three-point shooting, Richmond performed better at home last year, making 8.1 treys per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

