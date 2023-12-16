The Radford Highlanders (8-4) meet the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Information

Radford Players to Watch

  • Bryan Antoine: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kenyon Giles: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Justin Archer: 8.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DaQuan Smith: 13.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Turner: 9.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Bucknell Players to Watch

  • Jack Forrest: 16.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Noah Williamson: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Josh Bascoe: 9.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Ruot Bijiek: 7.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ian Motta: 4.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Radford vs. Bucknell Stat Comparison

Bucknell Rank Bucknell AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
350th 63.2 Points Scored 75.8 161st
228th 72.9 Points Allowed 67.3 99th
361st 28.6 Rebounds 38.1 115th
359th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 204th
138th 8.0 3pt Made 8.1 128th
289th 11.7 Assists 12.3 256th
228th 12.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

