How to Watch Radford vs. Bucknell on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Radford Stats Insights
- This season, the Highlanders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.
- Radford has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 361st.
- The Highlanders average 75.8 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.9 the Bison allow.
- Radford has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Radford Home & Away Comparison
- Radford is posting 84.2 points per game this season at home, which is 18.9 more points than it is averaging on the road (65.3).
- In home games, the Highlanders are allowing 15.6 fewer points per game (60.4) than on the road (76.0).
- Radford is making 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Radford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Elon
|W 82-72
|Dedmon Center
|12/9/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 82-74
|Dedmon Center
|12/12/2023
|VMI
|W 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
|12/20/2023
|@ West Virginia
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.