The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Radford Stats Insights

  • This season, the Highlanders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.
  • Radford has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 361st.
  • The Highlanders average 75.8 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.9 the Bison allow.
  • Radford has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

  • Radford is posting 84.2 points per game this season at home, which is 18.9 more points than it is averaging on the road (65.3).
  • In home games, the Highlanders are allowing 15.6 fewer points per game (60.4) than on the road (76.0).
  • Radford is making 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Elon W 82-72 Dedmon Center
12/9/2023 North Carolina Central W 82-74 Dedmon Center
12/12/2023 VMI W 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/16/2023 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion
12/20/2023 @ West Virginia - WVU Coliseum
12/29/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

