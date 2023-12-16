The Radford Highlanders (8-4) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Sojka Pavilion. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Sojka Pavilion in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

This season, the Highlanders have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.2% of shots the Bison's opponents have made.

Radford has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 361st.

The Highlanders average 75.8 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.9 the Bison allow.

Radford has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford is posting 84.2 points per game this season at home, which is 18.9 more points than it is averaging on the road (65.3).

In home games, the Highlanders are allowing 15.6 fewer points per game (60.4) than on the road (76.0).

Radford is making 8.6 treys per game with a 43.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 11.0% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Radford Upcoming Schedule