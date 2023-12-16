Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Prince William, Virginia today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Prince William, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at C.D. Hylton High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 16

10:00 AM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Colonial Forge High School at Woodbridge Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stafford High School at Woodbridge Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16

1:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Westfield High School at Gar-Field High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

King's Fork High School at Forest Park High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Woodbridge, VA

Woodbridge, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Stafford High School at Potomac Senior High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 16

5:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Dumfries, VA

Dumfries, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuscarora High School at Freedom High School - Woodbridge