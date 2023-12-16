Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Norfolk, Virginia today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Norfolk, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northampton High School at Maury High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16

3:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Granby High School at Western Branch High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 16

3:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Landstown High School at Lake Taylor High School