The Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) play the Hofstra Pride (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Game Information

Norfolk State Players to Watch

  • Jamarii Thomas: 20.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylani Darden: 7.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Allen Betrand: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kuluel Mading: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Christian Ings: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Tyler Thomas: 23.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 18.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacco Fritz: 5.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryce Washington: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Norfolk State vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison

Hofstra Rank Hofstra AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank
91st 79.2 Points Scored 74.6 185th
182nd 70.9 Points Allowed 67.5 103rd
216th 35.9 Rebounds 34.5 270th
337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 10.0 109th
7th 11.1 3pt Made 6.8 240th
42nd 16.5 Assists 11.8 282nd
138th 11.4 Turnovers 10.4 75th

