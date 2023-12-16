Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
When the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nick Jensen score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
- Jensen has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:29
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:18
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 5-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
