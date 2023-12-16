The Fresno State Bulldogs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's New Mexico Bowl, where they will meet the New Mexico State Aggies. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-3.5) 51.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-3.5) 51.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 8-3-1 ATS this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Fresno State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.