New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Mexico Bowl
The Fresno State Bulldogs are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), in this season's New Mexico Bowl, where they will meet the New Mexico State Aggies. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-3.5)
|51.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-3.5)
|51.5
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- New Mexico State is 8-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- Fresno State is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
