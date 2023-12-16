Saturday's game between the Richmond Spiders (8-2) and the Liberty Lady Flames (3-8) at Robins Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-60 and heavily favors Richmond to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Flames head into this contest following a 57-45 loss to Radford on Wednesday.

Liberty vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Liberty vs. Richmond Score Prediction

Prediction: Richmond 73, Liberty 60

Other CUSA Predictions

Liberty Schedule Analysis

The Flames took down the No. 110-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, 84-81, on November 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Flames have the most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (five).

Liberty has one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Spiders are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 101st-most victories.

Liberty has two losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Liberty 2023-24 Best Wins

84-81 on the road over SFA (No. 110) on November 10

67-53 at home over JMU (No. 114) on December 1

Liberty Leaders

Bella Smuda: 12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 BLK, 52.0 FG%

12.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.0 BLK, 52.0 FG% Emma Hess: 11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Asia Boone: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Jordan Hodges: 6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 5.2 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Liberty Performance Insights

The Flames put up 61.3 points per game (260th in college basketball) while allowing 69.7 per outing (277th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Flames average 62.5 points per game at home, and 63.8 on the road.

Liberty allows 57.3 points per game at home, and 73.0 away.

