John Carlson will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators play at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. There are prop bets for Carlson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

John Carlson vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson has averaged 25:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Carlson has a goal in one of his 26 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Carlson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Carlson has an assist in 11 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Carlson has an implied probability of 52.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 1 15 Points 0 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

