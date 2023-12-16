The James Madison Dukes (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the James Madison vs. Hampton matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

James Madison vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-15.5) 162.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-15.5) 163.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

James Madison vs. Hampton Betting Trends

James Madison has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, six out of the Dukes' seven games have gone over the point total.

Hampton has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Pirates' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

James Madison Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), James Madison is 73rd in the country. It is way higher than that, 42nd, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +50000, James Madison has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

