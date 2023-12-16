Saturday's contest between the No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) and the Hampton Pirates (4-5) at Hampton Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-71, heavily favoring James Madison to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

James Madison vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Hampton Convocation Center

James Madison vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: James Madison 90, Hampton 71

Spread & Total Prediction for James Madison vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: James Madison (-19.4)

James Madison (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Hampton is 2-4-0 against the spread this season compared to James Madison's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Pirates are 3-3-0 and the Dukes are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

James Madison Performance Insights

The Dukes have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. They're putting up 94.1 points per game, first in college basketball, and are giving up 75.2 per contest to rank 278th in college basketball.

The 41.2 rebounds per game James Madison accumulates rank 34th in the nation, 6.3 more than the 34.9 its opponents pull down.

James Madison connects on 9.8 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc (26th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 30.5%.

James Madison has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.8 (175th in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (33rd in college basketball).

