In James City, Virginia, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

James City, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Covenant Schools at Walsingham Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 16

4:00 PM ET on December 16 Location: Williamsburg, VA

Williamsburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Bruton High School at Westmoreland High School