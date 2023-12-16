Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Orleans Bowl
The oddsmakers think the New Orleans Bowl between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be a relatively tight one, with the Gamecocks favored by 3 points. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-3)
|58.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-2.5)
|58.5
|-138
|+115
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Louisiana has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
