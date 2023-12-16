The oddsmakers think the New Orleans Bowl between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be a relatively tight one, with the Gamecocks favored by 3 points. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3) 58.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-2.5) 58.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Louisiana has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover seven times.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

