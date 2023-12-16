The James Madison Dukes (9-0) will play the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Hampton Players to Watch

Tedrick Wilcox Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyrese Mullen: 15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tristan Maxwell: 10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Amir Nesbitt: 5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Terrence Edwards: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Michael Green III: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Hampton vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

Hampton Rank Hampton AVG James Madison AVG James Madison Rank 29th 84.4 Points Scored 94.1 1st 259th 74.2 Points Allowed 75.2 278th 53rd 40.0 Rebounds 41.2 34th 94th 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 63rd 157th 7.8 3pt Made 9.8 27th 83rd 15.3 Assists 17.4 28th 345th 14.8 Turnovers 11.8 175th

