The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C. TV: Monumental Sports Network

Hampton vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

The Pirates score 6.1 fewer points per game (47.6) than the Revolutionaries give up (53.7).

Hampton is 0-2 when it scores more than 53.7 points.

George Washington has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.6 points.

The 59.7 points per game the Revolutionaries average are 8.6 fewer points than the Pirates give up (68.3).

When George Washington puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 2-0.

The Revolutionaries are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Pirates concede to opponents (41.8%).

The Pirates' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.0 lower than the Revolutionaries have conceded.

Hampton Leaders

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%

9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG% Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%

2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG% Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 27.3 FG%

