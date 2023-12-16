The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will try to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hampton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: Monumental Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Hampton vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison

  • The Pirates score 6.1 fewer points per game (47.6) than the Revolutionaries give up (53.7).
  • Hampton is 0-2 when it scores more than 53.7 points.
  • George Washington has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 47.6 points.
  • The 59.7 points per game the Revolutionaries average are 8.6 fewer points than the Pirates give up (68.3).
  • When George Washington puts up more than 68.3 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Revolutionaries are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Pirates concede to opponents (41.8%).
  • The Pirates' 31.5 shooting percentage is 3.0 lower than the Revolutionaries have conceded.

Hampton Leaders

  • Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
  • Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 31.5 FG%
  • Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
  • Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 40.0 FG%
  • Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 27.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ LIU L 60-53 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/29/2023 @ East Carolina L 75-55 Minges Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ New Mexico L 68-55 The Pit
12/16/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
12/19/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Saint Peter's - Hampton Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.