The Hampton Pirates (0-7) will face the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM ET.

Hampton vs. George Washington Game Information

Hampton Players to Watch

Camryn Hill: 14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Cheyenne Talbot: 9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Aisha Dabo: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariana Wilkes: 2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

2.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amyah Reaves: 5.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

Nya Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Maren Durant: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Nya Lok: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mayowa Taiwo: 4.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Essence Brown: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

