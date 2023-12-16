Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampton Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Hampton, Virginia is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Hampton, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huguenot High School at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Hampton, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kecoughtan High School at I. C. Norcom High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
