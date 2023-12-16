The James Madison Dukes (9-0) travel to face the Hampton Pirates (4-5) after winning five straight road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Hampton matchup.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hampton vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-15.5) 162.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-15.5) 163.5 -2000 +920 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Hampton vs. James Madison Betting Trends

Hampton has won two games against the spread this year.

The Pirates have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15.5-point underdogs.

James Madison has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Dukes' seven games have hit the over.

