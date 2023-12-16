The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (9-0) will look to extend a nine-game winning run when visiting the Hampton Pirates (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Hampton Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Hampton vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia

Hampton Convocation Center in Hampton, Virginia TV: FloHoops

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Dukes have averaged.

Hampton is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.2% from the field.

The Pirates are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 65th.

The Pirates score an average of 84.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 75.2 the Dukes give up.

Hampton is 4-2 when it scores more than 75.2 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Hampton put up more points at home (69.8 per game) than on the road (65.9) last season.

At home, the Pirates allowed 71.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.1.

At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than away (33.9%) as well.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule