The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-9) face the George Mason Patriots (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. This contest will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

George Mason Players to Watch

Keyshawn Hall: 14.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Loyola (MD) Players to Watch

Golden Dike: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

George Mason vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison

George Mason Rank George Mason AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 191st 74.4 Points Scored 66.2 326th 96th 67.2 Points Allowed 75.6 285th 132nd 37.8 Rebounds 35.5 230th 192nd 9.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 274th 89th 8.6 3pt Made 7.4 190th 249th 12.4 Assists 14.3 129th 138th 11.4 Turnovers 14.5 337th

