For bracketology insights on George Mason and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on George Mason's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How George Mason ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 NR NR 46

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason's best wins

On November 15, George Mason picked up its signature win of the season, a 90-83 victory over the Cornell Big Red, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to the RPI. Amari Kelly amassed a team-best 24 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in the matchup versus Cornell.

Next best wins

86-77 on the road over Toledo (No. 112/RPI) on December 2

73-71 over South Dakota State (No. 121/RPI) on November 20

72-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 164/RPI) on November 6

67-45 at home over Austin Peay (No. 245/RPI) on November 10

81-59 at home over East Carolina (No. 263/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

George Mason's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Patriots have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Patriots are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, George Mason has been given the 190th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Patriots have 16 games left versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of George Mason's 21 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

George Mason's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Bridgewater (VA) Eagles

George Mason Patriots vs. Bridgewater (VA) Eagles Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming George Mason games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.