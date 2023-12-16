The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov among them, meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Kuznetsov's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

Kuznetsov has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In four of 22 games this year, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 22 games this year, Kuznetsov has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 22 games this year, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 22 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.