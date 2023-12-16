How to Watch EFL Championship Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's Championship schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is Southampton FC playing Blackburn Rovers.
Watch your favorite EFL Championship team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
EFL Championship Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Ipswich Town vs Norwich City
- Game Time: 7:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Southampton FC vs Blackburn Rovers
- Game Time: 9:57 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Make sure you're following along with EFL Championship action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
