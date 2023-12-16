The Nashville Predators (17-13) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at home on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-140) Capitals (+115) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).

Washington has a record of 6-5, a 54.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Capitals vs Predators Additional Info

Capitals vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 95 (8th) Goals 65 (31st) 93 (19th) Goals Allowed 74 (5th) 23 (9th) Power Play Goals 7 (31st) 23 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (9th)

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals went 4-4-2 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Washington has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.

The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Capitals' 65 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Capitals' 74 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.

Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.

