Capitals vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (17-13) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (14-8-4) at home on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network.
Capitals vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).
- Washington has a record of 6-5, a 54.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Washington has played 11 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Capitals vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|95 (8th)
|Goals
|65 (31st)
|93 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (5th)
|23 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (31st)
|23 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals went 4-4-2 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Washington has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Capitals and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are averaging 6.4 goals, 0.3 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Capitals' 65 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 74 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Their 23rd-ranked goal differential is -9.
