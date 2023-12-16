Capitals vs. Predators December 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators' Ryan O'Reilly and the Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Capitals vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-130)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network
Capitals Players to Watch
- Tom Wilson is a top offensive contributor for his club with 17 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded 10 goals and seven assists in 26 games (playing 18:22 per game).
- Strome's 16 points this season, including 12 goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.
- This season, Alexander Ovechkin has five goals and 11 assists, for a season point total of 16.
- In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 6-2-2 on the season, giving up 26 goals (2.4 goals against average) and collecting 338 saves with a .929% save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, collecting 35 points in 30 games.
- Through 30 games, O'Reilly has scored 13 goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Roman Josi's 26 points this season are via seven goals and 19 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen (4-3-0) has a goals against average of 3.3 on the season. His .896% save percentage ranks 44th in the NHL.
Capitals vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|16th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|30th
|13th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|10th
|19th
|30.3
|Shots
|27.9
|28th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|19th
|15th
|20.91%
|Power Play %
|9.21%
|31st
|24th
|76.29%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.95%
|13th
