Will Beck Malenstyn Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Malenstyn stats and insights
- In two of 26 games this season, Malenstyn has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Malenstyn has no points on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Malenstyn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|13:34
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:18
|Home
|L 5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.