The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (8-0) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning stretch when they visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on Peacock.

Arizona vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Peacock

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.2 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Arizona has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at second.

The Wildcats put up 94.0 points per game, 24.9 more points than the 69.1 the Boilermakers give up.

Arizona is 8-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.1% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 38.9% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Purdue has an 8-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.9% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 25th.

The Boilermakers' 85.6 points per game are 21.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats give up.

When Purdue gives up fewer than 94.0 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged on the road (77.1).

The Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).

Arizona made 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9.0). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% when playing on the road.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.

The Boilermakers allowed fewer points at home (61.2 per game) than away (64.3) last season.

Purdue made more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.1%) than on the road (32.0%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena

Purdue Upcoming Schedule