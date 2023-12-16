Will Aliaksei Protas Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 16?
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Protas stats and insights
- Protas has scored in three of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Protas has no points on the power play.
- Protas' shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 93 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Protas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|16:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|15:39
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|12/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-4
|11/29/2023
|Kings
|2
|0
|2
|12:52
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:58
|Home
|L 5-0
Capitals vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
