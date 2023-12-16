Alexander Ovechkin will be in action when the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators face off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Ovechkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 19:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Ovechkin has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Ovechkin has a point in 12 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

In nine of 26 games this year, Ovechkin has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Ovechkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 93 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 2 16 Points 1 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.